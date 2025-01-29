Syracuse visits Stanford following Sellers’ 27-point game

Syracuse Orange (9-11, 3-6 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (14-6, 6-3 ACC) Stanford, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Syracuse Orange (9-11, 3-6 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (14-6, 6-3 ACC)

Stanford, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -10.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford plays Syracuse after Oziyah Sellers scored 27 points in Stanford’s 78-71 victory against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Cardinal have gone 11-1 at home. Stanford is fifth in the ACC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Maxime Raynaud averaging 3.4.

The Orange are 3-6 in ACC play. Syracuse gives up 78.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

Stanford’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Syracuse allows. Syracuse averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Stanford gives up.

The Cardinal and Orange face off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sellers averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Raynaud is shooting 47.3% and averaging 18.9 points over the past 10 games.

Chris Bunch averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. JJ Starling is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Orange: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.