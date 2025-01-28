Syracuse visits Stanford after Sellers’ 27-point outing

Syracuse Orange (9-11, 3-6 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (14-6, 6-3 ACC) Stanford, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford…

Syracuse Orange (9-11, 3-6 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (14-6, 6-3 ACC)

Stanford, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Syracuse after Oziyah Sellers scored 27 points in Stanford’s 78-71 win over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Cardinal have gone 11-1 at home. Stanford averages 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Orange are 3-6 in conference matchups. Syracuse is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Stanford’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Syracuse gives up. Syracuse averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Stanford gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Blakes is averaging 14.6 points, 5.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cardinal. Maxime Raynaud is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

Eddie Lampkin Jr. is averaging 10.3 points and nine rebounds for the Orange. JJ Starling is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Orange: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

