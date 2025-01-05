Syracuse visits Florida State following Latson’s 40-point performance

Syracuse Orange (6-7, 0-2 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (12-2, 2-0 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Syracuse Orange (6-7, 0-2 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (12-2, 2-0 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Syracuse after Ta’Niya Latson scored 40 points in Florida State’s 105-74 victory against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Seminoles are 8-0 on their home court. Florida State scores 95.6 points and has outscored opponents by 29.2 points per game.

The Orange are 0-2 against ACC opponents. Syracuse is fourth in the ACC with 16.9 assists per game led by Dominique Camp averaging 4.3.

Florida State averages 95.6 points, 24.4 more per game than the 71.2 Syracuse gives up. Syracuse averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Florida State gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latson is scoring 28.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Seminoles.

Georgia Woolley is averaging 15.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Orange.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 9-1, averaging 95.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 11.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Orange: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

