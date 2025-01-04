Syracuse visits Florida State after Latson’s 40-point showing

Syracuse Orange (6-7, 0-2 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (12-2, 2-0 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Syracuse Orange (6-7, 0-2 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (12-2, 2-0 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Syracuse after Ta’Niya Latson scored 40 points in Florida State’s 105-74 win against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Seminoles have gone 8-0 at home. Florida State is 10-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Orange have gone 0-2 against ACC opponents. Syracuse ranks fourth in the ACC with 16.9 assists per game led by Dominique Camp averaging 4.3.

Florida State scores 95.6 points, 24.4 more per game than the 71.2 Syracuse allows. Syracuse averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Florida State allows.

The Seminoles and Orange meet Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: O’Mariah Gordon is averaging 16.3 points, 4.2 assists and three steals for the Seminoles.

Kyra Wood is averaging 10.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Orange.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 9-1, averaging 95.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 11.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Orange: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

