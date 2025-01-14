Syracuse plays Louisville following Starling’s 26-point outing

Louisville Cardinals (12-5, 5-1 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (8-8, 2-3 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Louisville Cardinals (12-5, 5-1 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (8-8, 2-3 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -7; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays Louisville after JJ Starling scored 26 points in Syracuse’s 79-71 win over the Boston College Eagles.

The Orange are 7-2 on their home court. Syracuse is fourth in the ACC in rebounding with 35.1 rebounds. Eddie Lampkin Jr. leads the Orange with 7.9 boards.

The Cardinals are 5-1 in conference matchups. Louisville ranks third in the ACC with 36.3 rebounds per game led by J’Vonne Hadley averaging 7.7.

Syracuse is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.9% Louisville allows to opponents. Louisville averages 77.8 points per game, 0.2 more than the 77.6 Syracuse gives up.

The Orange and Cardinals square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donnie Freeman is scoring 13.4 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Orange.

Chucky Hepburn is averaging 15.1 points, 5.6 assists and 2.6 steals for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

