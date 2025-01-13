Syracuse hosts Smith and Louisville

Louisville Cardinals (12-5, 5-1 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (8-8, 2-3 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisville Cardinals (12-5, 5-1 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (8-8, 2-3 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville visits Syracuse after Reyne Smith scored 25 points in Louisville’s 82-78 victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Orange have gone 7-2 at home. Syracuse ranks third in the ACC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Donnie Freeman averaging 6.9.

The Cardinals are 5-1 in conference play. Louisville averages 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Syracuse’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Louisville allows. Louisville averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Syracuse gives up.

The Orange and Cardinals face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Bunch averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 26.2% from beyond the arc.

Chucky Hepburn is averaging 15.1 points, 5.6 assists and 2.6 steals for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

