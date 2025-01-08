Syracuse hosts Robertson and SMU

SMU Mustangs (9-6, 1-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (6-8, 0-3 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 10:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SMU Mustangs (9-6, 1-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (6-8, 0-3 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 10:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays Syracuse after Nya Robertson scored 22 points in SMU’s 81-66 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Orange are 4-4 in home games. Syracuse is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mustangs are 1-2 in conference matchups. SMU leads the ACC with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jessica Peterson averaging 5.0.

Syracuse’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game SMU gives up. SMU’s 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Syracuse has given up to its opponents (42.3%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyra Wood is averaging 10.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Orange.

Robertson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 40.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.