Syracuse hosts James and No. 20 NC State

NC State Wolfpack (14-4, 6-1 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (7-11, 1-6 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 NC State visits Syracuse after Aziaha James scored 20 points in NC State’s 73-68 win against the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Orange have gone 5-5 in home games. Syracuse ranks third in the ACC with 37.3 points per game in the paint led by Kyra Wood averaging 8.0.

The Wolfpack are 6-1 in conference games. NC State is eighth in the ACC scoring 74.9 points per game and is shooting 43.8%.

Syracuse’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game NC State allows. NC State averages 74.9 points per game, 2.3 more than the 72.6 Syracuse gives up.

The Orange and Wolfpack meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophie Burrows is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 10.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Georgia Woolley is shooting 31.5% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

James is shooting 44.6% and averaging 17.2 points for the Wolfpack. Saniya Rivers is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

