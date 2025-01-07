Syracuse hosts Georgia Tech following Terry’s 20-point showing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-7, 2-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (6-8, 0-3 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-7, 2-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (6-8, 0-3 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -1.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech plays Syracuse after Lance Terry scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 85-64 victory against the Boston College Eagles.

The Orange are 6-2 in home games. Syracuse ranks third in the ACC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Donnie Freeman averaging 6.9.

The Yellow Jackets are 2-2 in ACC play. Georgia Tech is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Syracuse’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Georgia Tech gives up. Georgia Tech averages 77.3 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 79.7 Syracuse gives up.

The Orange and Yellow Jackets match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman is shooting 50.4% and averaging 13.4 points for the Orange.

Terry is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 15.6 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

