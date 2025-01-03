Sydnor, Manhattan Jaspers square off against the Siena Saints

Manhattan Jaspers (6-5, 1-1 MAAC) at Siena Saints (6-7, 1-1 MAAC) Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Manhattan Jaspers (6-5, 1-1 MAAC) at Siena Saints (6-7, 1-1 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -3.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Siena and Manhattan square off on Friday.

The Saints are 2-2 on their home court. Siena has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Jaspers have gone 1-1 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan is sixth in the MAAC scoring 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Masiah Gilyard averaging 5.0.

Siena’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.5 per game Manhattan allows. Manhattan averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Siena gives up.

The Saints and Jaspers square off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Major Freeman is averaging 14.2 points for the Saints.

Will Sydnor is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Jaspers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Jaspers: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

