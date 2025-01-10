Swift, Nicholls Colonels take on the McNeese Cowgirls

Nicholls Colonels (9-5, 2-3 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (7-8, 2-2 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nicholls Colonels (9-5, 2-3 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (7-8, 2-2 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mireia Yespes and McNeese host Tanita Swift and Nicholls in Southland play Saturday.

The Cowgirls are 4-2 in home games. McNeese is third in the Southland with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Wilnie Joseph averaging 2.3.

The Colonels are 2-3 against Southland opponents. Nicholls ranks fourth in the Southland allowing 56.9 points while holding opponents to 36.8% shooting.

McNeese scores 65.7 points, 8.8 more per game than the 56.9 Nicholls gives up. Nicholls averages 61.6 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 63.8 McNeese allows to opponents.

The Cowgirls and Colonels match up Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiayra Ellis is scoring 8.6 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Cowgirls.

Swift is shooting 46.4% and averaging 16.2 points for the Colonels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 4-6, averaging 59.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 59.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

