Swift leads Nicholls against UT Rio Grande Valley after 22-point game

Nicholls Colonels (11-6, 4-4 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (9-10, 4-4 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls visits UT Rio Grande Valley after Tanita Swift scored 22 points in Nicholls’ 75-71 win against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.

The Vaqueros are 6-3 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley is seventh in the Southland with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Charlotte O’Keefe averaging 4.3.

The Colonels are 4-4 in conference games. Nicholls has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UT Rio Grande Valley is shooting 37.6% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 37.7% Nicholls allows to opponents. Nicholls averages 61.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 63.5 UT Rio Grande Valley gives up.

The Vaqueros and Colonels match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kade Hackerott is averaging 12.8 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Vaqueros. O’Keefe is averaging 10.2 points, 13.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Swift is averaging 15.9 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Colonels. Britiya Curtis is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 56.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 60.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

