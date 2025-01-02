Swift and the Nicholls Colonels take on conference foe East Texas A&M

Nicholls Colonels (8-3, 1-1 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (3-8, 0-2 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nicholls Colonels (8-3, 1-1 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (3-8, 0-2 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tanita Swift and Nicholls visit Jordyn Newsome and East Texas A&M in Southland action Thursday.

The Lions are 2-1 in home games. East Texas A&M is second in the Southland scoring 70.4 points while shooting 39.3% from the field.

The Colonels are 1-1 against Southland opponents. Nicholls is 1-1 in one-possession games.

East Texas A&M scores 70.4 points, 14.5 more per game than the 55.9 Nicholls allows. Nicholls’ 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than East Texas A&M has given up to its opponents (44.2%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Newsome is scoring 16.1 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Lions.

Jesslynn Jalomo averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 69.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 64.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.