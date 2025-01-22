Swider and Stonehill host Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (15-3, 5-0 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (8-10, 4-1 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (15-3, 5-0 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (8-10, 4-1 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill faces Fairleigh Dickinson after Kylie Swider scored 20 points in Stonehill’s 69-67 loss to the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Skyhawks have gone 5-3 in home games. Stonehill ranks seventh in the NEC in team defense, giving up 68.6 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Knights have gone 5-0 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson leads the NEC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Teneisia Brown averaging 2.5.

Stonehill averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Stonehill gives up.

The Skyhawks and Knights match up Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharn Hayward is shooting 41.7% and averaging 16.3 points for the Skyhawks. Brooke Paquette is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ava Renninger is averaging 13.4 points for the Knights. Kailee McDonald is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Knights: 9-1, averaging 67.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.