Sutton’s 27 lead Omaha over North Dakota 95-85

The Associated Press

January 2, 2025, 11:10 PM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Marquel Sutton had 27 points in Omaha’s 95-85 win over North Dakota on Thursday night.

Sutton added seven rebounds for the Mavericks (7-9, 1-0 Summit League). Tony Osburn scored 20 points and added three steals. Kamryn Thomas had 13 points and went 4 of 7 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range).

Mier Panoam finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Fightin’ Hawks (6-10, 0-1). North Dakota also got 15 points from Treysen Eaglestaff. Amar Kuljuhovic finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

