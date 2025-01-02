Sutton’s 27 lead Omaha over North Dakota 95-85

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Marquel Sutton had 27 points in Omaha’s 95-85 win over North Dakota on Thursday night.…

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Marquel Sutton had 27 points in Omaha’s 95-85 win over North Dakota on Thursday night.

Sutton added seven rebounds for the Mavericks (7-9, 1-0 Summit League). Tony Osburn scored 20 points and added three steals. Kamryn Thomas had 13 points and went 4 of 7 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range).

Mier Panoam finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Fightin’ Hawks (6-10, 0-1). North Dakota also got 15 points from Treysen Eaglestaff. Amar Kuljuhovic finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.