Sutton’s 24 lead Omaha over St. Thomas 89-78

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marquel Sutton scored 24 points and Omaha defeated St. Thomas 89-78 on Thursday night to extend its winning streak to eight games.

Sutton added nine rebounds for the Mavericks (12-9, 6-0 Summit League). JJ White added 15 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line. Ja’Sean Glover shot 4 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Kendall Blue finished with 18 points and nine rebounds for the Tommies (15-6, 5-1). Miles Barnstable added 14 points and Ben Nau had 11 points. The Tommies had a five-game winning streak end.

These teams both play Saturday. Omaha visits Oral Roberts and St. Thomas visits Kansas City.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

