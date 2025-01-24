Sutton leads Omaha against Oral Roberts after 24-point game

Omaha Mavericks (12-9, 6-0 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-14, 1-5 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Omaha Mavericks (12-9, 6-0 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-14, 1-5 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits Oral Roberts after Marquel Sutton scored 24 points in Omaha’s 89-78 win over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Golden Eagles are 5-4 on their home court. Oral Roberts is sixth in the Summit League scoring 75.2 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Mavericks are 6-0 in conference games. Omaha ranks fourth in the Summit League shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

Oral Roberts scores 75.2 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 73.9 Omaha allows. Omaha’s 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Oral Roberts has allowed to its opponents (47.8%).

The Golden Eagles and Mavericks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Issac McBride is shooting 43.0% and averaging 18.4 points for the Golden Eagles. JoJo Moore is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

JJ White is averaging 10.7 points for the Mavericks. Sutton is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 73.7 points, 25.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

