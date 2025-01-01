Sutton and Omaha host North Dakota

Omaha Mavericks (6-9) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-9) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Omaha…

Omaha Mavericks (6-9) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-9)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits North Dakota after Marquel Sutton scored 20 points in Omaha’s 81-51 win over the Mount Marty Lancers.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 4-2 in home games. North Dakota ranks fourth in the Summit League with 31.6 points per game in the paint led by Mier Panoam averaging 5.3.

The Mavericks are 2-6 in road games. Omaha has a 2-7 record against teams over .500.

North Dakota’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Omaha gives up. Omaha averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than North Dakota gives up.

The Fightin’ Hawks and Mavericks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Treysen Eaglestaff is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, while averaging 20.1 points.

Tony Osburn averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 3-7, averaging 77.3 points, 37.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

