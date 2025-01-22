Sugapong and the UCSD Tritons visit conference foe UCSB

UCSD Tritons (8-11, 4-3 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (10-7, 4-3 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

UCSD Tritons (8-11, 4-3 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (10-7, 4-3 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB hosts UCSD in a matchup of Big West teams.

The Gauchos have gone 6-3 at home. UCSB is fifth in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 59.9 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

The Tritons are 4-3 in Big West play. UCSD is seventh in the Big West giving up 61.5 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

UCSB’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game UCSD allows. UCSD averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than UCSB allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Marin is averaging 15.8 points for the Gauchos. Jessica Grant is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sabrina Ma is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 10.4 points and 2.3 steals. Sumayah Sugapong is shooting 36.8% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 60.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Tritons: 7-3, averaging 64.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 11.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

