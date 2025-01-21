Suder, Miami (OH) RedHawks host the Bowling Green Falcons

Bowling Green Falcons (7-10, 2-3 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (13-4, 5-0 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Bowling Green Falcons (7-10, 2-3 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (13-4, 5-0 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -10; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Javontae Campbell and Bowling Green take on Peter Suder and Miami (OH) on Tuesday.

The RedHawks have gone 7-1 at home. Miami (OH) scores 82.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The Falcons are 2-3 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Miami (OH) makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Bowling Green has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). Bowling Green averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Miami (OH) allows.

The RedHawks and Falcons match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Suder is averaging 14.2 points and 3.5 assists for the RedHawks.

Marcus Johnson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 8-2, averaging 88.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

