Suarez, Williams lead No. 24 California women past 21st-ranked NC State 78-71

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Marta Suarez had a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds, Kayla Williams added 15 points, six assists and five rebounds, and No. 24 California held off 21st-ranked NC State 78-71 on Thursday night.

Ionna Krimili added 15 points and hit a timely 3-pointer over Aziaha James with 4:56 left after she had been 2 for 10 from long range until that point. Michelle Onyiah contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds in Cal’s balanced attack.

James, NC State’s leading scorer averaging 16.5 points and 5.3 rebounds, scored 21 points and Tilda Trygger had 19 and 10 rebounds as NC State (11-4, 3-1 ACC) had a seven-game winning streak snapped.

Williams drove for a layup with 2:13 remaining to help seal it.

The Golden Bears (15-2, 3-1 ACC) held a 46-39 advantage on the boards and had a 16-0 run in the second quarter when they pressured the Wolfpack into turnovers on four straight possessions.

Takeaways

NC State: NC State came into the game ranked 25th-lowest in the country for turnovers, on 15.8% of its possessions, and finished with just nine. … The Wolfpack started the game 2 for 12 missing eight consecutive field-goal attempts.

California: Cal improved to 10-0 at home in Haas Pavilion. … The Bears missed seven straight shots midway through the opening quarter.

Key moment

With 1:04 left in the first half, Williams spun left and made a high-banking layup and then a 3 from the top of the arc with 13 seconds remaining to help the Bears take a 39-33 lead at the break.

Key stat

During the scoring spurt in a 25-point second quarter, Suarez knocked down three straight 3-pointers as Cal erased a 22-14 deficit to go ahead 30-22.

Up next

NC State visits Stanford on Sunday afternoon while Cal hosts Florida State on Sunday.

