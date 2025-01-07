Suarez and George Mason host Richmond

George Mason Patriots (12-2, 2-1 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (11-5, 2-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Mason Patriots (12-2, 2-1 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (11-5, 2-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason takes on Richmond after Paula Suarez scored 22 points in George Mason’s 83-63 win over the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Spiders have gone 4-2 at home. Richmond ranks fifth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 58.5 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

The Patriots have gone 2-1 against A-10 opponents. George Mason ranks third in the A-10 giving up 55.4 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

Richmond averages 72.3 points, 16.9 more per game than the 55.4 George Mason allows. George Mason averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.6 per game Richmond gives up.

The Spiders and Patriots meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Spiders.

Kennedy Harris is shooting 40.6% and averaging 14.7 points for the Patriots.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

