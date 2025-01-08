Suarez and George Mason host Richmond

George Mason Patriots (12-2, 2-1 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (11-5, 2-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Mason Patriots (12-2, 2-1 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (11-5, 2-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays Richmond after Paula Suarez scored 22 points in George Mason’s 83-63 victory over the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Spiders have gone 4-2 at home. Richmond has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Patriots are 2-1 in A-10 play. George Mason averages 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 19.0 points per game.

Richmond averages 72.3 points, 16.9 more per game than the 55.4 George Mason gives up. George Mason averages 15.9 more points per game (74.4) than Richmond gives up (58.5).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ally Sweeney is averaging 8.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Spiders.

Kennedy Harris averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

