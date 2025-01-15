Stuck leads Ball State against Kent State after 20-point outing

Ball State Cardinals (12-4, 4-0 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (10-6, 3-1 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Ball State Cardinals (12-4, 4-0 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (10-6, 3-1 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays Kent State after Elise Stuck scored 20 points in Ball State’s 78-56 victory over the Buffalo Bulls.

The Golden Flashes are 7-1 in home games. Kent State is ninth in college basketball with 28.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Bridget Dunn averaging 8.6.

The Cardinals are 4-0 against MAC opponents. Ball State is third in the MAC scoring 75.0 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

Kent State scores 77.0 points, 16.4 more per game than the 60.6 Ball State gives up. Ball State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Kent State allows.

The Golden Flashes and Cardinals meet Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Batsch is shooting 38.7% and averaging 15.1 points for the Golden Flashes.

Marie Kiefer is averaging 7.6 points, six rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 38.0 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.