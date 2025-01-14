Stuck leads Ball State against Kent State after 20-point game

Ball State Cardinals (12-4, 4-0 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (10-6, 3-1 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Ball State Cardinals (12-4, 4-0 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (10-6, 3-1 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits Kent State after Elise Stuck scored 20 points in Ball State’s 78-56 victory over the Buffalo Bulls.

The Golden Flashes have gone 7-1 in home games. Kent State averages 16.9 assists per game to lead the MAC, paced by Jenna Batsch with 4.3.

The Cardinals are 4-0 against MAC opponents. Ball State ranks second in the MAC with 16.4 assists per game led by Ally Becki averaging 5.7.

Kent State averages 77.0 points, 16.4 more per game than the 60.6 Ball State allows. Ball State scores 10.9 more points per game (75.0) than Kent State allows to opponents (64.1).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Batsch is shooting 38.7% and averaging 15.1 points for the Golden Flashes.

Becki is shooting 47.4% and averaging 14.2 points for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 38.0 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.