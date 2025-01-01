Stubbs leads Utah State against Wyoming after 27-point performance

Utah State Aggies (1-12, 0-1 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (6-6) Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah State…

Utah State Aggies (1-12, 0-1 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (6-6)

Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State visits Wyoming after Cheyenne Stubbs scored 27 points in Utah State’s 83-74 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Cowgirls have gone 3-1 in home games. Wyoming scores 63.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 0-1 against MWC opponents. Utah State has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wyoming scores 63.7 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than the 78.5 Utah State gives up. Utah State’s 35.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Wyoming has allowed to its opponents (39.6%).

The Cowgirls and Aggies match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Mellema is averaging 11.2 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cowgirls.

Jamisyn Heaton is shooting 45.7% and averaging 10.3 points for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Aggies: 0-10, averaging 61.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

