Strong and No. 7 UConn host Xavier

Xavier Musketeers (5-9, 0-3 Big East) at UConn Huskies (13-2, 4-0 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 UConn hosts Xavier after Sarah Strong scored 21 points in UConn’s 83-52 victory over the Villanova Wildcats.

The Huskies are 6-1 on their home court. UConn leads the Big East with 21.8 assists per game led by Paige Bueckers averaging 4.0.

The Musketeers have gone 0-3 against Big East opponents. Xavier is 2-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

UConn scores 79.2 points, 15.2 more per game than the 64.0 Xavier allows. Xavier has shot at a 41.1% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 36.3% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

The Huskies and Musketeers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bueckers is averaging 19.9 points, four assists and 2.1 steals for the Huskies.

Meri Kanerva is shooting 43.6% and averaging 11.2 points for the Musketeers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Musketeers: 2-8, averaging 57.4 points, 24.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

