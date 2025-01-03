Stricklin and Seattle U host Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Lancers (3-11) at Seattle U Redhawks (3-10) Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts Cal…

Cal Baptist Lancers (3-11) at Seattle U Redhawks (3-10)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts Cal Baptist after Tamia Stricklin scored 21 points in Seattle U’s 58-49 win against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Redhawks are 1-3 on their home court. Seattle U is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lancers are 2-5 in road games. Cal Baptist is 1-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Seattle U’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Seattle U allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taisiya Kozlova averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 23.4% from beyond the arc.

Grace Schmidt is averaging 14.6 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Lancers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 57.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Lancers: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

