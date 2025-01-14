Strickland scores 18 as Western Michigan defeats Kent State 94-83

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Markhi Strickland had 18 points and Western Michigan beat Kent State 94-83 on Tuesday night to…

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Markhi Strickland had 18 points and Western Michigan beat Kent State 94-83 on Tuesday night to snap an eight-game slide.

Strickland shot 6 of 9 from the field and 6 for 10 from the line for the Broncos (4-12, 1-3 Mid-American Conference). Javaughn Hannah scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Chansey Willis Jr. shot 3 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding seven assists.

The Golden Flashes (11-5, 2-2) were led by Jalen Sullinger, who posted 32 points and eight 3-pointers. Cli’Ron Hornbeak added 17 points and two steals for Kent State. Delrecco Gillespie also recorded 10 points and nine rebounds.

Western Michigan took a 41-30 lead in the first half with a 14-2 run. Led by nine first-half points from Strickland, Western Michigan carried a 46-40 lead into the break. Willis’ layup with 7:49 remaining in the second half gave Western Michigan the lead for good at 73-71.

Both teams next play Saturday. Western Michigan hosts Buffalo and Kent State plays Miami (Ohio) at home.

