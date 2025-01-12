Strickland scores 12 and Long Island tops Central Connecticut 54-52

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Terell Strickland had 12 points in Long Island’s 54-52 victory over Central Connecticut on Sunday.…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Terell Strickland had 12 points in Long Island’s 54-52 victory over Central Connecticut on Sunday.

Strickland had seven rebounds and five assists for the Sharks (8-11, 4-0 Northeast Conference). Malachi Davis scored 12 points while finishing 6 of 16 from the floor and added three steals.

The Blue Devils (11-6, 2-2) were led by Devin Haid, who recorded 20 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Jones added 11 points.

