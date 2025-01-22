Stony Brook hosts Campbell after Zurliene’s 21-point showing

Campbell Fighting Camels (8-11, 3-3 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (4-15, 0-6 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Campbell Fighting Camels (8-11, 3-3 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (4-15, 0-6 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell faces Stony Brook after Caleb Zurliene scored 21 points in Campbell’s 81-58 win over the Monmouth Hawks.

The Seawolves have gone 2-6 at home. Stony Brook allows 74.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.7 points per game.

The Fighting Camels are 3-3 in CAA play. Campbell is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

Stony Brook is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Campbell allows to opponents. Campbell averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Stony Brook gives up.

The Seawolves and Fighting Camels square off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Snoddy is averaging 6.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Seawolves. CJ Luster II is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jasin Sinani averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc. Colby Duggan is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

