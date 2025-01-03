Stony Brook faces Northeastern after Gonzalez’s 20-point outing

Stony Brook Seawolves (5-6) at Northeastern Huskies (1-8) Boston; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook takes on Northeastern…

Stony Brook Seawolves (5-6) at Northeastern Huskies (1-8)

Boston; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook takes on Northeastern after Zaida Gonzalez scored 20 points in Stony Brook’s 54-40 win against the Cornell Big Red.

The Huskies have gone 0-3 at home. Northeastern has a 0-5 record against teams above .500.

The Seawolves have gone 1-4 away from home. Stony Brook gives up 56.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

Northeastern’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 4.1 per game Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Northeastern allows.

The Huskies and Seawolves face off Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abigail Jegede is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Huskies.

Breauna Ware is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, while averaging 11.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

