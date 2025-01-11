Stony Brook faces Charleston (SC), looks for 4th straight home win

Charleston (SC) Cougars (12-2, 3-0 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (7-7, 2-1 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m.…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (12-2, 3-0 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (7-7, 2-1 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Seawolves take on Charleston (SC).

The Seawolves are 5-2 in home games. Stony Brook ranks third in the CAA in team defense, giving up 56.9 points while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.

The Cougars are 3-0 in CAA play. Charleston (SC) averages 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 22.8 points per game.

Stony Brook’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) has shot at a 40.3% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of Stony Brook have averaged.

The Seawolves and Cougars meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breauna Ware is averaging 12.5 points for the Seawolves.

Taryn Barbot averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 4-6, averaging 57.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 12.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points.

