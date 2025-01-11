Stonehill visits LIU following Hayward’s 28-point performance

Stonehill Skyhawks (7-9, 3-0 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (4-12, 1-2 NEC) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stonehill Skyhawks (7-9, 3-0 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (4-12, 1-2 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits LIU after Sharn Hayward scored 28 points in Stonehill’s 77-75 win against the Chicago State Cougars.

The Sharks have gone 4-4 in home games. LIU is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 18.5 turnovers per game.

The Skyhawks are 3-0 in NEC play.

LIU’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game LIU allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sirviva Legions is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Sharks.

Hayward is scoring 17.0 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Skyhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-7, averaging 53.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 61.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

