Stonehill visits Linnin and Le Moyne

Stonehill Skyhawks (8-9, 4-0 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (1-16, 1-3 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne takes on Stonehill after Sierra Linnin scored 28 points in Le Moyne’s 77-71 win over the Chicago State Cougars.

The Dolphins are 1-5 in home games. Le Moyne has a 0-15 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Skyhawks have gone 4-0 against NEC opponents. Stonehill allows 68.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.2 points per game.

Le Moyne is shooting 31.9% from the field this season, 10.8 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Stonehill allows to opponents. Stonehill averages 64.4 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 74.6 Le Moyne gives up to opponents.

The Dolphins and Skyhawks meet Monday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haedyn Roberts is averaging 10.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Dolphins.

Brooke Paquette is averaging 12.5 points, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Skyhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 1-9, averaging 51.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 32.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

