Stonehill visits Le Moyne after Linnin’s 28-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (8-9, 4-0 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (1-16, 1-3 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stonehill Skyhawks (8-9, 4-0 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (1-16, 1-3 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne faces Stonehill after Sierra Linnin scored 28 points in Le Moyne’s 77-71 win against the Chicago State Cougars.

The Dolphins have gone 1-5 in home games. Le Moyne has a 0-15 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Skyhawks have gone 4-0 against NEC opponents. Stonehill is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.2 turnovers per game.

Le Moyne is shooting 31.9% from the field this season, 10.8 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Stonehill allows to opponents. Stonehill averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Le Moyne allows.

The Dolphins and Skyhawks match up Monday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eli Clark is averaging eight points for the Dolphins.

Sharn Hayward is shooting 42.7% and averaging 17.0 points for the Skyhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 1-9, averaging 51.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 32.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.