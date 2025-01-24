Stonehill visits Chicago State after Culver’s 33-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (8-11, 4-2 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (2-19, 2-4 NEC) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago…

Stonehill Skyhawks (8-11, 4-2 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (2-19, 2-4 NEC)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State plays Stonehill after Aiyanna Culver scored 33 points in Chicago State’s 84-77 win over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Cougars are 2-8 in home games. Chicago State is ninth in the NEC in rebounding averaging 28.1 rebounds. Josie Hill leads the Cougars with 5.8 boards.

The Skyhawks have gone 4-2 against NEC opponents. Stonehill gives up 68.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.8 points per game.

Chicago State is shooting 34.9% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Stonehill allows to opponents. Stonehill’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than Chicago State has allowed to its opponents (45.8%).

The Cougars and Skyhawks match up Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Culver averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc. Hill is averaging 12.2 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Sharn Hayward is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Brooke Paquette is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 62.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

