Stonehill visits Cent. Conn. St. after Lanpher’s 20-point outing

Stonehill Skyhawks (9-11, 5-2 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-15, 4-3 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. plays Stonehill after Belle Lanpher scored 20 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 67-50 win against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Blue Devils are 4-6 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is sixth in the NEC scoring 57.9 points while shooting 37.1% from the field.

The Skyhawks have gone 5-2 against NEC opponents. Stonehill gives up 68.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.5 points per game.

Cent. Conn. St. is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Stonehill allows to opponents. Stonehill averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Cent. Conn. St. gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meghan Kenefick is averaging 8.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Lanpher is averaging 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Sharn Hayward is averaging 16 points for the Skyhawks. Kylie Swider is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 4-6, averaging 62.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

