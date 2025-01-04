Stonehill hosts Johnson and Saint Francis (PA)

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-11, 1-0 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (5-9, 1-0 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-11, 1-0 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (5-9, 1-0 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) takes on Stonehill after Natalie Johnson scored 20 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 79-63 victory against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Skyhawks are 3-3 on their home court. Stonehill ranks sixth in the NEC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kylie Swider averaging 2.4.

The Red Flash have gone 1-0 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) has a 1-7 record against teams above .500.

Stonehill is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA)’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than Stonehill has allowed to its opponents (42.9%).

The Skyhawks and Red Flash face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swider is averaging 10.5 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Skyhawks.

Yanessa Boyd is averaging 8.8 points for the Red Flash.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 61.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 51.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

