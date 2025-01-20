Stonehill heads to Le Moyne for conference showdown

Stonehill Skyhawks (10-9, 2-2 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (6-13, 1-3 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Stonehill Skyhawks (10-9, 2-2 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (6-13, 1-3 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes Le Moyne and Stonehill face off on Monday.

The Dolphins are 3-4 on their home court. Le Moyne is 4-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Skyhawks have gone 2-2 against NEC opponents. Stonehill is second in the NEC with 15.0 assists per game led by Amir Nesbitt averaging 2.7.

Le Moyne makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Stonehill has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Stonehill averages 70.0 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 80.4 Le Moyne gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Dancier is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 10.2 points.

Josh Morgan is averaging 12.5 points for the Skyhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 77.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

