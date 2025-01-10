Stonebraker and the Northern Illinois Huskies host conference foe Western Michigan

Western Michigan Broncos (5-8, 2-1 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (7-7, 1-2 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Michigan Broncos (5-8, 2-1 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (7-7, 1-2 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois hosts Western Michigan in a matchup of MAC teams.

The Huskies have gone 3-3 at home. Northern Illinois has a 4-5 record against teams over .500.

The Broncos are 2-1 against conference opponents. Western Michigan allows 63.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

Northern Illinois averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.2 per game Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan has shot at a 40.3% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Northern Illinois have averaged.

The Huskies and Broncos match up Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alecia Doyle is shooting 42.6% and averaging 12.1 points for the Huskies.

Marina Asensio is averaging 13.9 points and 4.8 assists for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

