Stokes leads Missouri State against Belmont after 21-point game

Belmont Bruins (6-6, 1-0 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (8-4, 0-1 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts Belmont after Lacy Stokes scored 21 points in Missouri State’s 69-62 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Bears have gone 4-0 in home games. Missouri State is second in the MVC in team defense, allowing 65.0 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Bruins have gone 1-0 against MVC opponents. Belmont has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Missouri State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Belmont gives up. Belmont’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Missouri State has given up to its opponents (43.5%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrah Daniels averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc.

Jailyn Banks is averaging 12.8 points for the Bruins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Bruins: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

