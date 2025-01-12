Stokes and Missouri State host Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-10, 0-3 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (10-4, 2-1 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-10, 0-3 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (10-4, 2-1 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts Southern Illinois after Lacy Stokes scored 28 points in Missouri State’s 85-78 win over the Murray State Racers.

The Bears are 6-0 on their home court. Missouri State is third in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.2 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Salukis are 0-3 against conference opponents. Southern Illinois is 1-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Missouri State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois’ 35.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points lower than Missouri State has given up to its opponents (42.8%).

The Bears and Salukis match up Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stokes is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bears.

Gift Uchenna is averaging 15.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Salukis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Salukis: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

