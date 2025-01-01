Stokes and Missouri State host Belmont

Belmont Bruins (6-6, 1-0 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (8-4, 0-1 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Belmont Bruins (6-6, 1-0 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (8-4, 0-1 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts Belmont after Lacy Stokes scored 21 points in Missouri State’s 69-62 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Bears have gone 4-0 in home games. Missouri State is sixth in the MVC scoring 71.8 points while shooting 43.2% from the field.

The Bruins have gone 1-0 against MVC opponents. Belmont ranks ninth in the MVC scoring 28.0 points per game in the paint led by Carmyn Harrison averaging 5.5.

Missouri State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Belmont gives up. Belmont averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Missouri State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stokes is averaging 12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bears.

Kendall Holmes is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 11.4 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Bruins: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

