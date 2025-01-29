Stirtz’s 20 help Drake knock off Northern Iowa 66-52

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Bennett Stirtz scored 20 points as Drake beat Northern Iowa 66-52 on Wednesday night to…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Bennett Stirtz scored 20 points as Drake beat Northern Iowa 66-52 on Wednesday night to extend its win streak to seven games.

Stirtz had three steals for the Bulldogs (19-2, 9-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Cam Manyawu scored 10 points while finishing 5 of 6 from the floor and added nine rebounds. Daniel Abreu went 3 of 7 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

Tytan Anderson finished with 16 points for the Panthers (13-9, 7-4). Trey Campbell added 10 points.

Drake took the lead with 14:59 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 36-24 at halftime, with Stirtz racking up 11 points. Stirtz led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

Up next for Drake is a Saturday matchup with Southern Illinois on the road. Northern Iowa hosts Bradley on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.