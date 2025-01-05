Stirtz leads Drake against Murray State

Murray State Racers (7-7, 1-2 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (12-1, 2-1 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Murray State Racers (7-7, 1-2 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (12-1, 2-1 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Drake takes on Murray State after Bennett Stirtz scored 30 points in Drake’s 74-70 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-0 at home. Drake has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Racers are 1-2 in conference games. Murray State is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Drake averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Murray State allows. Murray State has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of Drake have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Racers face off Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Mascari is shooting 47.7% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.5 points.

Jacobi Wood is averaging 14.1 points and 5.2 assists for the Racers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 73.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Racers: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

