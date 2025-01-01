Stirtz and Drake host UIC

Drake Bulldogs (12-0, 2-0 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-4, 1-1 MVC) Chicago; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs…

Drake Bulldogs (12-0, 2-0 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-4, 1-1 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits UIC after Bennett Stirtz scored 20 points in Drake’s 65-46 win against the Belmont Bruins.

The Flames are 5-1 on their home court. UIC scores 80.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 against MVC opponents. Drake scores 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 17.5 points per game.

UIC makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Drake has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Drake averages 73.8 points per game, 0.8 more than the 73.0 UIC gives up to opponents.

The Flames and Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sasa Ciani is scoring 12.7 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Flames.

Stirtz is shooting 48.0% and averaging 17.8 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 72.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

