Stinson and IU Indianapolis host Detroit Mercy

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (2-11, 1-3 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (9-2, 3-0 Horizon) Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (2-11, 1-3 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (9-2, 3-0 Horizon)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis takes on Detroit Mercy after Faith Stinson scored 22 points in IU Indianapolis’ 65-50 win over the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Titans are 6-0 on their home court. Detroit Mercy has a 3-2 record against teams over .500.

The Jaguars are 1-3 in conference play.

Detroit Mercy averages 67.8 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 73.8 IU Indianapolis gives up. IU Indianapolis has shot at a 39.5% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 41.3% shooting opponents of Detroit Mercy have averaged.

The Titans and Jaguars match up Wednesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah McQueen is shooting 47.0% and averaging 16.6 points for the Titans.

Azyah Newson-Cole is averaging 6.4 points for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 8-2, averaging 67.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 56.1 points, 25.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.