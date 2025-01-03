Stewart’s 20 lead Santa Clara past San Diego 81-80

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Carlos Stewart had 20 points in Santa Clara’s 81-80 win over San Diego on Thursday night.…

Stewart shot 5 for 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Broncos (10-6, 2-1 West Coast Conference). Camaron Tongue scored 11 points, going 3 of 5 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Adama Bal had 11 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line.

Kjay Bradley Jr. led the Toreros (4-11, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, six assists and three steals. Santiago Trouet added 21 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for San Diego. Steven Jamerson II finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

Tongue scored six points in the first half for Santa Clara, who led 35-27 at the break. Stewart scored 16 points in the second half to help lead Santa Clara to a one-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

