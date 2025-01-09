Stewart leads Santa Clara against Oregon State after 20-point performance

Oregon State Beavers (12-4, 2-1 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (10-6, 2-1 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

Oregon State Beavers (12-4, 2-1 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (10-6, 2-1 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts Oregon State after Carlos Stewart scored 20 points in Santa Clara’s 81-80 win over the San Diego Toreros.

The Broncos are 5-2 in home games. Santa Clara is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Beavers are 2-1 in conference matchups. Oregon State scores 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 13.5 points per game.

Santa Clara makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Oregon State has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Oregon State has shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

The Broncos and Beavers square off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is averaging 12.1 points for the Broncos.

Michael Rataj is scoring 16.7 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Beavers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Beavers: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.